Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:49PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles west of Togwotee Pass to 11 miles

southeast of Red Canyon. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lander, Dubois, Milford, Togwotee Pass, and Bull Lake around 655

PM MDT.

Fort Washakie, Pinnacle Buttes, and Torrey Lake around 700 PM MDT.

Ethete, Hudson, and Crowheart around 705 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Diversion Dam

Rest Area, Arapahoe, Riverton, Kinnear, Morton, Pilot Butte

Reservoir, Sand Draw, Pavillion and Ocean Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.