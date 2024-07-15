Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 12:39PM MDT until July 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon. Besides erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

…RED FLAG WARNING SHORTENED IN TIME FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411 413 AND 476…

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.