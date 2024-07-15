Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 2:42AM MDT until July 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

411, 413, AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop

Monday afternoon. Besides erratic winds near thunderstorms,

frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.