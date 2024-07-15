Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 1:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles south of Meeteetse to 6 miles north of

Fort Washakie to 11 miles northeast of Big Sandy Recreational Area.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Fort Washakie, Morton, Anchor Dam, and Pilot Butte Reservoir

around 155 PM MDT.

Ethete, Upper Silas Lake, Worthen Meadows Reservoir, and Christina

Lake around 200 PM MDT.

Frye Lake around 205 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.