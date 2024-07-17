Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 2:36PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are ongoing this

afternoon. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,

frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts. Storms will

diminish overnight, so red flag conditions will not exist

tonight. However, scattered dry storm development is expected

again Thursday afternoon which is responsible for the warning

extension.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Around 50 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.