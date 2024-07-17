Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 2:40AM MDT until July 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this

afternoon. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,

frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.