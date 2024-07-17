Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 2:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Cold Water Rest Area, or 19 miles southwest of

Neeley, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rockland and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.