Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 3:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Cold

Water Rest Area to 14 miles southwest of Virginia. Movement was

east northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Downey,

Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink

Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon, Malad Pass,

and Roy.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.