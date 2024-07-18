Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 2:35AM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this
afternoon. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,
frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.