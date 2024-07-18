Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles

west of Saint Charles, or 11 miles west of Bear Lake, moving east at

25 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 45 MPH, increased waves, and lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects, and result in increased waves and rough

chop on Bear Lake.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Minnetonka

Cave, Border Summit, Fish Haven, and Pegram.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Gusty winds will create waves and rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.