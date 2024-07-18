Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles
west of Saint Charles, or 11 miles west of Bear Lake, moving east at
25 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 45 MPH, increased waves, and lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects, and result in increased waves and rough
chop on Bear Lake.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Minnetonka
Cave, Border Summit, Fish Haven, and Pegram.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Gusty winds will create waves and rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.