Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 7:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds along a line extending from near Idaho National
Laboratory to 12 miles south of Terreton to just west of Idaho
Falls. Movement was north at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Central Inl,
Southeast Inl, Northwest Inl, Monteview, East Butte, Sage Junction,
Osgood, Kettle Butte, and Howe.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

