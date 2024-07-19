Heat Advisory issued July 19 at 12:50PM MDT until July 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected Shoshone and Lava Beds

areas, including the towns of Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey.

* WHERE…Shoshone and Lava Beds areas, including the towns of

Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday Night.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.