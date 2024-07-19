Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds along a line extending from near Moreland to American
Falls Reservoir to 13 miles west of Aberdeen. Movement was southeast
at 25 MPH. An additional pocket of strong winds was located just
south of Taber also tracking southeast.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH. A wind gust measured at 53 MPH
was recorded in Taber at 535 PM MDT.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,
Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,
Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo
Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall
Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, and Moreland.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.