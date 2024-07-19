Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds along a line extending from near Moreland to American

Falls Reservoir to 13 miles west of Aberdeen. Movement was southeast

at 25 MPH. An additional pocket of strong winds was located just

south of Taber also tracking southeast.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH. A wind gust measured at 53 MPH

was recorded in Taber at 535 PM MDT.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall

Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, and Moreland.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.