Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 2:35AM MDT until July 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 degrees.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.