Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 3:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Mud Lake through North

and central INL to 13 miles northeast of Arco. Movement was south at

30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Mud Lake, Atomic City, Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl, Southwest

Inl, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Groveland, East Butte,

Big Southern Butte, and Howe.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.