Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 3:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 3:19 PM

At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Mud Lake through North
and central INL to 13 miles northeast of Arco. Movement was south at
30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Mud Lake, Atomic City, Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl, Southwest
Inl, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Groveland, East Butte,
Big Southern Butte, and Howe.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content