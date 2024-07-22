Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 12:44PM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected, highest across the Magic
Valley and lower Snake Plain.
* WHERE…Wood River Foothills, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower
Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.