Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 10:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1050 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stanley, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Bench Lake Fire area, Stanley, Sunbeam, Redfish Lake, and Bonanza.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty
and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire
behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to
safety zones immediately.