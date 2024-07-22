Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 10:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1050 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stanley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bench Lake Fire area, Stanley, Sunbeam, Redfish Lake, and Bonanza.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty

and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire

behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to

safety zones immediately.