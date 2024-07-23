Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued July 23 at 2:53AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Temperatures around 100 expected.

* WHERE…Fort Hall, Blackfoot, McCammon,
Carey, Heyburn, Inkom, Idaho Falls, St. Anthony,
Shelley, Rupert, Rockland, Malad, Burley, INL, Shoshone,
Rexburg, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Bellevue, Richfield,
Hailey, Downey, Malta, Picabo, Craters of the Moon, Mud Lake,
Thatcher, Pocatello, and American Falls

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

