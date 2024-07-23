Red Flag Warning issued July 23 at 2:30PM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR WEDNESDAY AFT/EVE FOR LIGHTNING…

.A cold front, along with plenty of moisture and upper level

energy, will help initiate scattered to numerous thunderstorms

Wednesday afternoon and evening across the entire area. Wind gusts

50-70 mph are possible with thunderstorms. Winds across southeast

Oregon will become moderate (15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph)

from late afternoon into the evening, adding to the concern.

Storms will have wet cores with wetting rain likely, but most

areas will see lower amounts. Debris flows may occur on fresh

burn scars.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered to numerous.

* Outflow Winds…50-70 mph possible.

* Timing…From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to midnight MDT

/11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.