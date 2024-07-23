Red Flag Warning issued July 23 at 3:04PM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR WEDNESDAY AFT/EVE FOR LIGHTNING…

.A cold front, along with plenty of moisture and upper level

energy, will help initiate scattered to numerous thunderstorms

Wednesday afternoon and evening across the entire area. Wind

gusts 50-70 mph are possible with thunderstorms. Winds across

southeast Oregon will become moderate (15-25 mph with gusts 30-

40 mph) from late afternoon into the evening, adding to the

concern. Storms will have wet cores with wetting rain likely, but

most areas will see lower amounts. Debris flows may occur on

fresh burn scars.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered to numerous.

* Outflow Winds…50-70 mph possible.

* Timing…From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to midnight MDT

/11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.