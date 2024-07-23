Red Flag Warning issued July 23 at 8:29AM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR WEDNESDAY AFT/EVE FOR LIGHTNING…
.A cold front, along with plenty of moisture and upper level
energy, will allow for scattered to numerous thunderstorms
Wednesday afternoon and evening across the entire area. Wind
gusts 50-70 mph are possible. Winds behind the front will
become moderate (15-25 mph with higher gusts) across southeast
Oregon, adding to the concern. Storms will have wet cores with
wetting rain likely, but most areas will see lower amounts.
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning for lightning, which is in effect from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ Wednesday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered to numerous.
* Outflow Winds…50-70 mph possible.
* Timing…From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.