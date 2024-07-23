Red Flag Warning issued July 23 at 8:29AM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR WEDNESDAY AFT/EVE FOR LIGHTNING…

.A cold front, along with plenty of moisture and upper level

energy, will allow for scattered to numerous thunderstorms

Wednesday afternoon and evening across the entire area. Wind

gusts 50-70 mph are possible. Winds behind the front will

become moderate (15-25 mph with higher gusts) across southeast

Oregon, adding to the concern. Storms will have wet cores with

wetting rain likely, but most areas will see lower amounts.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for lightning, which is in effect from noon MDT /11 AM

PDT/ Wednesday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered to numerous.

* Outflow Winds…50-70 mph possible.

* Timing…From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to midnight MDT

/11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.