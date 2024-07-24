Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 1:18AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures around 100 expected.
* WHERE…Wood River Foothills, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower
Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.