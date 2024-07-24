Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 1:55PM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

THURSDAY NIGHT FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. A Red

Flag Warning has also been issued from noon Thursday to midnight

MDT Thursday night.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 410, 425, 427, 475, and

476.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening hours both today and Thursday. Besides

gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning

can increase wildfire starts. Near critical to critical low

relative humidity and wind gusts to 25 to 35 mph are also

expected in Fire Weather Zone 475 on Thursday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are

also possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.