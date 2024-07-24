Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 1:55PM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop

during the afternoon and evening hours. Besides gusty and

erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can

increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are

also possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.