Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 1:55PM MDT until July 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
411…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. A Red
Flag Warning has also been issued from noon Thursday to midnight
MDT Thursday night.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening hours both today and Thursday. Besides
gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning
can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are
also possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.