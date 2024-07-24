Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 1:55PM MDT until July 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT
Thursday night.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. Besides gusty and
erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can
increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…30 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are
also possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

