Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 1:55PM MDT until July 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE

411…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. A Red

Flag Warning has also been issued from noon Thursday to midnight

MDT Thursday night.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening hours both today and Thursday. Besides

gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning

can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are

also possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.