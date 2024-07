* Timing…From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.