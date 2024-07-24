Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 9:52PM MDT until July 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the

Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Besides gusty and erratic

winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase

wildfire starts. Near critical to critical low relative humidity

and wind gusts to 25 to 35 mph are also expected in Fire

Weather Zone 475 on Thursday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are

also possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.