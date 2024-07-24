Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 9:52PM MDT until July 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the
Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Besides gusty and erratic
winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase
wildfire starts. Near critical to critical low relative humidity
and wind gusts to 25 to 35 mph are also expected in Fire
Weather Zone 475 on Thursday.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are
also possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.