Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 9:52PM MDT until July 26 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. Besides gusty and
erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can
increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…30 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are
also possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.