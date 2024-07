At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow over Taber, or 17 miles northwest of Blackfoot, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Moreland, Pingree, Rockford, and Taber.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.