Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty outflow

winds along a line extending from 6 miles south of Roberts to 9

miles north of Rose. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rigby, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Ririe,

Basalt, and Osgood.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.