Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southwest of Stanley, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Stanley and Redfish Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty
and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire
behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to
safety zones immediately.