Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to safety zones immediately.

Locations impacted include… Stanley and Redfish Lake. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Stanley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

