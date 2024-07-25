Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 1:27PM MDT until July 25 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 422, 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT

FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for thunderstorms, gusty winds and low relative humidity,

which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today and

up to 40 mph Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low 10 to 15 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…For today, Isolated to scattered coverage…

highest across Zone 476. For Friday, isolated coverage across

Zone 476.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…For today, over 40 mph. Localized gusts over 60

mph are also possible. For Friday, gusts over 35 mph.

* IMPACTS…Thunderstorms today and Friday will produce gusty and

erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can

increase wildfire starts. Strong winds and low humidity outside

of storms can lead to rapid growth of any new or existing

fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.