Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 1:27PM MDT until July 25 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 422, 475 AND 476…

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will continue into this

evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,

frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Over 40 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are

also possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.