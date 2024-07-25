Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 1:27PM MDT until July 25 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 422, 475 AND 476…
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will continue into this
evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,
frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Over 40 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are
also possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.