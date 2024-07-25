Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 1:27PM MDT until July 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 422, 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT

FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 410…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Friday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…For today, scattered thunderstorms are expected.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…On Friday, Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Besides gusty and erratic

winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase

wildfire starts. Strong winds and low humidity Friday can lead

to rapid growth of any new or existing fires.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Over 40 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are

also possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.