Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 1:27PM MDT until July 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 422, 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms, gusty winds and low relative humidity,
which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today and
up to 40 mph Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low 10 to 15 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…For today, Isolated to scattered coverage…
highest across Zone 476. For Friday, isolated coverage across
Zone 476.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…For today, over 40 mph. Localized gusts over 60
mph are also possible. For Friday, gusts over 35 mph.
* IMPACTS…Thunderstorms today and Friday will produce gusty and
erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can
increase wildfire starts. Strong winds and low humidity outside
of storms can lead to rapid growth of any new or existing
fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.