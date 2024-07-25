Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 1:27PM MDT until July 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 422, 475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity can lead to rapid
growth of any new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.