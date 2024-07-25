Red Flag Warning issued July 25 at 2:16AM MDT until July 25 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Besides gusty and erratic
winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase
wildfire starts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph. Localized gusts over 60 mph are
also possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.