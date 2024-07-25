Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 5:30PM MDT until July 25 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* Locations impacted include… Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Elba, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Bostetter Ranger Station, Mt Harrison, and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 530 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Declo to 10 miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho… Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho… South central Minidoka County in south central Idaho…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

