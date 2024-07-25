Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 5:30PM MDT until July 25 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
South central Minidoka County in south central Idaho…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 530 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Declo to 10 miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Elba, Yale Rest
Area, Idahome, Bostetter Ranger Station, Mt Harrison, and
Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.