Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 10:17PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 1016 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Torrey Lake to 15 miles

southeast of Fremont Peak to near Big Sandy. Movement was east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Big Sandy around 1020 PM MDT.

Crowheart and Bull Lake around 1025 PM MDT.

Cirque Of The Towers and Big Sandy Opening around 1030 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Wind River Peak,

Diversion Dam Rest Area and Dickinson Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.