Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles south of Kimberly, or 14 miles south of Twin Falls, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Cassia
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.