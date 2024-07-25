Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Kimberly, or 14 miles south of Twin Falls, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Cassia

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.