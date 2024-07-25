Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Hazelton to 16 miles east

of Rogerson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Oakley, and Kimama.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.