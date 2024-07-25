Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles west of Gannett, or 15 miles south of Hailey, moving east at
25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Carey, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, and Gannett.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

