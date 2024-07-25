Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pocatello, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Portneuf Gap.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.