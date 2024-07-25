Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Fort Hall Bannock Peak to 7

miles south of Juniper. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Inkom, Arimo, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Mink Creek

Pass, Stone, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Arbon,

and Roy.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.