Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:55 PM

At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles east of Fort Hall Bannock Peak to 7
miles south of Juniper. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
McCammon, Inkom, Arimo, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Mink Creek
Pass, Stone, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Arbon,
and Roy.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content