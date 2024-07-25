Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds near Aberdeen, or 10 miles northwest of American Falls

Reservoir, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield, Rockford,

Moreland, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree, Taber, and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.