Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of

Craters Of The Moon to 11 miles south of Atomic City to near

Springfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Blowing dust may reduce visibility below

one mile

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Arco, Terreton, Goshen, eastern American

Falls Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Roberts, Firth, Mud Lake, Atomic

City, Rose, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Pingree, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl, and Taber.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.