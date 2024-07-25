Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of
Craters Of The Moon to 11 miles south of Atomic City to near
Springfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Blowing dust may reduce visibility below
one mile
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Arco, Terreton, Goshen, eastern American
Falls Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Roberts, Firth, Mud Lake, Atomic
City, Rose, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Pingree, Fort Hall Eagle
Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl, and Taber.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.