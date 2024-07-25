Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 6:44 PM

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles north of Chesterfield Reservoir to near
Snowville. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Swanlake,
Chesterfield Reservoir, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Holbrook Summit, Henry,
Pleasantview, Portneuf Gap, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Fort Hall Mount
Putnam, Bone, Virginia, Chesterfield, Trail Creek Campground, and
Mink Creek Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

National Weather Service

