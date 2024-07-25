Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles north of Chesterfield Reservoir to near

Snowville. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Swanlake,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Holbrook Summit, Henry,

Pleasantview, Portneuf Gap, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Fort Hall Mount

Putnam, Bone, Virginia, Chesterfield, Trail Creek Campground, and

Mink Creek Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.