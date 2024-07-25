Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Palisades Reservoir to 6 miles south of Cherry

Creek Rest Area. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake,

Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho

Portion, Chesterfield Reservoir, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown,

Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, and Oneida Narrows Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.