Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Palisades Reservoir to 6 miles south of Cherry
Creek Rest Area. Movement was east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake,
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho
Portion, Chesterfield Reservoir, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Georgetown,
Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, and Oneida Narrows Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.